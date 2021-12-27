MURRAY — The good news for Murray State senior guard Raegan Blackburn is she will be back with her women’s basketball teammates on Thursday when they open Ohio Valley Conference play against Southeast Missouri.
She has not played a second so far this season because of a stress fracture that was detected about three months before the start of the season. That meant she had some time to do some other things, along with her daily rehabilitation work.
One of those is the subject of another story altogether, her radio career. Yes, while waiting to rejoin her teammates, Blackburn has served as the color analyst for Racer games, which leads to the bad news.
Last week, she probably broadcast her last game, but, in about a month on the air, she has left an indelible impression.
“Selfishly, I wish she could do both,” said Jeremy Rose, who is in his fifth year as the voice of the women’s program, admitting that he is saying that out of admiration for the job Blackburn did on the air. “I told (longtime voice of the men’s team) Neal (Bradley) that I wanted to come up with a wireless microphone and ear-piece so that, when she is in uniform, she can help me from over on the sideline.”
“The girls love that I’ve been doing it and they’ll look over at me during halftime, being real supportive, and they’ll grin, but they do say that they miss me on the bench because I bring a lot of energy and have fun over there,” she said. “Nobody wants to be hurt and I love these girls. They’re super fun to be around and super fun to play on the court with and, with us looking for some very big things this season, I want to be out there and be part of that.”
Rose is a 29-year veteran of calling basketball games, having served WCBL in Benton for 24 years in broadcasting Marshall County contests, mainly the Lady Marshals. Bradley, of course, has been handling Murray State men’s games for more than 30 years. So, with their combined 50-plus years of experience, it would seem obvious that what they say about a color analyst would be meaningful.
And perhaps that is where this story begins to become rather interesting. Before taking the mic for the first time in November for a women’s game at Chattanooga, Blackburn had never tried this type of thing, even though she is majoring in organizational communications.
Both Rose and Bradley, though, say that in the short time Blackburn had the color job, she did more than hold her own.
“I’ll be honest, I was not expecting much,” said Bradley, who had one occasion to work alongside the Muhlenberg County product, an early December game against Alabama A&M in Murray. “I mean, c’mon! She’d never done this before. She only had two games of experience.
“But I thought she was absolutely phenomenal. She knows the game really well and knows how to express that and make it into something where fans can understand and the thing she provides is that inside look.
“This has never happened before and I think it was a great opportunity for Raegan and I think it’s tremendous that (the team) let her do it.”
Bradley and Rose both said something they have noticed with Blackburn on the air is her calm demeanor and how she does not appear to be nervous. Blackburn, though, said this was anything but true before the Chattanooga game.
And in yet another interesting twist to this story, one has to go back a few weeks to a Racers practice session when Blackburn, looking to pass time after completing her daily rehab work, suddenly found herself courtside where headsets for radio broadcasts had been left. She decided to place them on her head, then she began commentating on what she was seeing transpire on the court.
The players and coaches on the court, of course, could not hear what she was saying. That was not true, however, of others seated nearby, including Director of Basketball Operations Monica Evans.
“She was actually calling play-by-play in practice and she thought, ‘Oh man! This would be so cool if I could actually call that on the air,’” recalled Evans, who then remembered something Blackburn had said before that day. “She had taken a lot of communications classes at the beginning (of her time in Murray), then she had gone on to something else, but she just happened to mention, ‘Hey! I might be able to do sports broadcasting.’ So here we are (at practice) and headphones are out, so she tried them out. Now, a few of (the players), one of them was (starting guard) Macey Turley, started looking over at her at times and laughing. Now, they couldn’t hear what she was saying, but it was very visible what she was doing.
“Well, after that, she’d be finished with her rehab, she’d come over to the scorer’s table and start commentating practice.”
As the game at Chattanooga approached, a problem suddenly developed. Rose had somehow contracted COVID-19 and was out of action for the next several games. In stepped Murray State Media Relations Assistant Parker Griffith to take Rose’s spot but, while he had experience with calling Murray State baseball and softball games, he had never handled a basketball broadcast.
So, as Evans, Head Coach Rechelle Turner and the rest of the team brass gathered in their Chattanooga hotel room, a plan was hatched. Not only would Griffith be drafted to be the play-by-play man, Blackburn would be his color analyst.
With the game less than 24 hours from tipoff, Evans then informed Blackburn of the plan.
“She was like ‘Whaaaaaaat?!!!’ She was very excited, but you could tell she was very nervous,” Evans said.
Blackburn was not the only one feeling nerves. This was totally new to Griffith as well.
“You could tell we were both nervous, so that first night, we just kind of tried to get through it,” he said, adding that when the Racers’ next game came about four days later at Mississippi Valley State, the new radio duo was much more calm. “We were both more used to it and did really well and I think a big reason for that is because she adds so much to it.
“When you’re somebody like me, who’s never done it before, and you have somebody there to kind of take the pressure off of you where you’re not having to be on every minute of the broadcast, it makes it easier.
“I’m super excited for her. She’s a great person and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know her. She’s funny, smart and knows the game.”
By the time Blackburn was paired with Bradley for the Alabama A&M game, she had hit her stride. Bradley, the seasoned pro whose calls have been aired on various ESPN college basketball program, said he did not have to give her too many instructions.
In fact, he gave her the go-ahead to operate virtually unrestrained, something that is rare for someone with so little experience
“Before we started, I said, ‘Now, tonight, you may not think of it like this, but you’re the expert as far as I’m concerned. So when I ask you about something, it’s the expert’s opinion. You’re actually the most knowledgeable person of this crew, so talk like an expert! Talk with conviction,’” Bradley recalled. “I thought she was tremendous and she was able to convey what was happening to the audience.
“Anytime the team had a stretch of bad play, she was able to go ahead and say it rather than, ‘Ah! I better not say anything bad here,’ but she was able to say it in a way that I think was very constructive.”
Evans said the team has not, as of yet, been able to listen to any of Blackburn’s broadcasts but that is expected in due time. However, Evans said she has heard reactions from fans and they are overwhelmingly positive.
This experience is also giving Blackburn ideas that sports play-by-play radio might be something she wants to pursue after this season concludes.
Rose, who returned from his illness in time to broadcast four games with Blackburn, said the thought that he might have even a small role in perhaps helping send someone to a career like this is not only an honor, but it is fitting.
He talked about his own path to the mic and how it parallels with Blackburn trying her style on the headsets during Racer practices.
“That’s how I started, only I was watching games on a Nintendo (video game program) with my cousin, Jason, and, yeah, I would record myself when I was watching (St. Louis) Cardinals baseball too,” Rose said of his younger days in Marshall County. “That’s just something I wanted to do and when you find people that want to do this stuff, want to go down these avenues to stay involved in sports, to me, that is just as cool as it comes.
“And I think I’ve learned more from her, to be honest with you. She’s able to get into my brain with things that she knows are going on. Having that kind of knowledge beside me makes our broadcasts that much better and it’s better for the fans, but it’s incredible that we’ve had this opportunity.”
Blackburn said one of her most memorable experiences she had came during a media timeout of the A&M game. She said she had caught herself saying ‘we” when referring to the Racers and she wondered if this was appropriate. She asked the old pro, Bradley.
“I was like, ‘Do I need to focus on saying ‘they?’ He said, ‘Well, you’re situation is sort of iffy because you’re still part of the team, and we’ve never had anybody like this before (for women’s games), so it’s OK for you to say ‘we,’” she said.
