ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Logan Bland was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.
Bland, a second baseman, went 6-for-13 at the plate across the Racers’ four wins for the week, good for a .462 batting average.
The redshirt junior accounted for 13 runs with eight RBIs and five runs scored throughout the 4-0 stretch for Murray State in a road win against North Alabama and a home sweep of Southern Indiana.
He earned a 1.380 OPS in wins over UNA and USI, Bland also led the Racers with 10 total bases. For the season, Bland now leads the Racers with a .321 batting average and has drawn 13 walks while striking out just seven times in 20 games.
