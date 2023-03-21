Bland

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Logan Bland was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Bland, a second baseman, went 6-for-13 at the plate across the Racers’ four wins for the week, good for a .462 batting average. 

