MURRAY — The Murray State Football program is investing in enhancements to its team room, meeting spaces, recruiting lounge and offices in Roy Stewart Stadium as the Racers head into their first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

These exciting renovations are set to be finished ahead of the 2023 season. The space, which makes up more than 10,000 square feet, is being funded through private support, including a lead gift of $100,000 by a former Racers Football student-athlete.

Tags

Recommended for you