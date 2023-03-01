MURRAY — Kent State overcame an early deficit Tuesday afternoon to take a 6-4 win over Murray State at Johnny Reagan Field.
The teams are scheduled to finish their two-game series today at noon, weather permitting.
The Golden Flashes (3-4) responded to Racer third baseman Carson Garner’s two-run home run for the Racers (2-6) in the bottom of the first by plating one run in the fifth and two more in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. Kent added another run in the seventh to up its lead to two runs before the Racers answered with a run in their half of the seventh and another in the eighth to tie the game at 4-4.
In the top of the ninth, though, the Flashes resembled their nickname as they found lightning with an RBI triple from Aidan Longwell and an RBI single from Josh Johnson to regain the lead and the eventual margin of victory.
Longwell had a big day, going 4-of-5 at the dish with 2 RBIs and a run scored. He paced a Kent attack that ended the day with 12 hits, though they had to survive leaving 11 runners on base.
The Racers mustered only five hits but they were big ones. Garner’s two-run blast went over the right-center field wall in the first. Dustin Mercer also had a homer for the Racers that accounted for the tying run in the eighth. That was preceded by an RBI double from Logan Bland in the seventh.
