MURRAY — Payton Carter was the top finisher for the Murray State women’s golf team with a spot in fourth place at the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.
Carter’s final round 76 included three birdies as she finished with a score line of 77-76=153. MSU’s Eliza Mae Kho had scores of 79-78=157 for a spot in 12th place, while Ana Picchi placed 36th with scores of 82-82-164, as did Emmie Eriksson on rounds of 81-83=164. Alma Garcia had scores of 84-82-166 and placed 41st.
All three Racer players in the field of 63 as individuals shared 47th place. McKenna Stahl had scores of 88-80-168, Lauren Gilchrist had scores of 86-82=168 and Emma Payne carded rounds of 83-85=168.
Samford was the team champion at 614 with Belmont (628), Southern Mississippi, North Carolina A&T and Austin Peay (631) made up the top-5.
Sophie Membrino of Samford was the medalist champion on scores of 73-78=151.
The event was scheduled for 54 holes, but bad weather on day one forced the event to be contested over 36 holes.
The Jan Weaver Invitational honors the memory of one of the biggest supporters of Murray State University and Racer Athletics. When Weaver died in 2009, Murray State lost a dear friend. A career teacher and administrator, Weaver served her students for more than 40 years at the high school and college level.
