FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Murray State’s Payton Carter had a much better day on the links Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Franklin Regional Golf Tournament at Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club.
In fact, Carter was one of only 16 players Tuesday to end their round having shot under-par for the day. Carter’s 1-under 71 was enough to send the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference women’s individual champion up 25 spots in the leaderboard to 25th.
In Monday’s first round, Carter fired a 4-over-par 77 and that left her in 50th.
Carter is third among the six solo players in the field. She was fourth coming into Tuesday’s round.
After carding only one birdie during Monday’s round — that coming at the par-4 fourth hole — Carter came back strong Tuesday with five birdies, including another at the fourth hole and, if not for bogeys on three of last four closing holes, her score would have been even more impressive. She started with a birdie on the first hole Tuesday to set the tone.
Carter will have one more chance to improve her positioning in the third and final round at Vanderbilt Legends today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.