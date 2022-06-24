GEORGETOWN — Murray State’s Payton Carter had already had a very memorable 2022 season even before this week.

The winner of the Ohio Valley Conference women’s golf individual championship, the 10th title in the history of the Racers’ program, with all of those titles coming under the watch of Head Coach Velvet Milkman, Carter added the prestigious Kentucky Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday. And while duties surrounding her pending retirement as head coach prevented Milkman from witnessing the tournament in person at Cherry Blossom Golf Club, she said she was keeping a very close eye on how things were going.

“Yes, I followed it (on social media) and I was very excited for her when we learned that she did win,” Milkman said Thursday. “It’s funny. I read an article about the tournament and it talked about players to watch, or who they thought should be watched, and they didn’t mention Payton.

“I found that kind of strange.”

Milkman said the reason she felt Carter should have been discussed as a threat was because of her play the past several months in her junior year at Murray State. Because the Henderson resident won the OVC title, she as able to play in an NCAA Tournament regional in Franklin, Tennessee and, while she did not qualify to advance to the main event, she gained valuable experience.

“Plus, the State Am is match play,” Milkman said of this style, where players are not placed in threesomes or foursomes, but pairings. “And she has the type of game that allows her to make a lot of birdies and that is so important in match play. She hit all 17 greens (on the final day) and that is very tough to beat.”

Carter defeated defending champion Rylea Marcum of Eastern Kentucky 2 & 1 in the championship match Wednesday morning, meaning she had a two-stroke lead after 17 holes, thus ending the match a hole shy of going the distance. Carter fell behind 2-0 after three holes, but made back-to-back birdies to square the match through five holes. She took the lead on the seventh hole, but the match was tied again after 15 holes. On the par-3 16th, Carter made par to win the hole, then closed the match with an 18-foot birdie at the par-5 17th.

Carter played the championship match at 6-under par. She and Marcum combined for 11 birdies.

“I knew I had to make birdies all day to beat Rylea,” Carter told the Kentucky Golf Association. “I focused on one shot at a time throughout the day; hit the fairway, hit the green, make the putt. Rylea didn’t miss a putt to start the day, but I was able to get a few holes on her and hold on. It’s been a great year, and this win just adds to it. I’m thankful for the amazing golf I’ve been able to play and for the opportunity to be the champion of this event.”

However, there was added excitement for Milkman as another of her players at Murray State, Jessica Widman-Grace, won the Mid-Am Division.

“There’s two things that are special about that. She was one of my players, but she also was Payton’s coach in high school (at Henderson County),” Milkman said. “So it was a good day for Murray State in a few ways.”

Widman-Grace, who coached Carter at Henderson County High School, won the Kentucky State Am Mid title with a 3 & 2 win in the final over Krissy Martin. Widman-Grace played for the Racers from 1996-2000 and was the first from women’s golf to be inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2007.