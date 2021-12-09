MURRAY —Murray State softball has announced its game schedule for the 2022 season, as announced by head coach Kara Amundson.
“We always look forward to scheduling pre-season tournaments in February and early March that prepare us to compete at a high level in our conference. Starting at DePaul will guarantee us with five solid games to open the season. UAB, Mercer and SIU-C all have very competitive tournament fields as well before being able to host our home tournament, the Racer Classic,” said Amundson.
Murray State will then head to Birmingham, Alabama the following weekend (Feb. 18-20) to play in the UAB Tournament, remaining in the Southeast for one more weekend (Feb. 25-27) at the Mercer Tournament in Macon, Georgia. From there, the Racers will travel to Southern Illinois (Mar. 4-6) to wrap up road tournament play.
Following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amundson and the Racers welcome four teams to Racer Field for the fourth annual Racer Classic. The 12-game tournament, comprised of squads from Western Illinois, St. Thomas, Evansville and Loyola runs March 10-13 in Murray.
A single game at Racer Field against Texas-El Paso on Mar. 17 will serve as the final nonconference tune-up before the Racers open Ohio Valley Conference competition on March 19-20 on the road at SIU-Edwardsville.
The change to the conference schedule last season of teams playing a pair of midweek doubleheaders with their travel partner (one doubleheader on each campus) and a three-game weekend series with the remainder of the league is again the format for conference play.
The conference schedule decreases from the 34-game format to 28 games this season with the departure of Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky.
Finally, the OVC Tournament is set for May 11-14 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. The tournament field will return to the traditional eight-team format that has been utilized in the past.
“Even with some changes in our conference opponents this year, we are always looking to compete for a championship. We are excited for how the 2022 schedule is set to be able to do just that,” the coach said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.