MURRAY — Murray State softball had a very strong ending to the annual Racer Classic by winning its last three games on Sunday and Monday to end the event with a 5-1 record.
Monday, the Racers (15-8) handled St. Thomas (Minnesota) by a 7-0 score before finishing the event with a 2-0 win over Western Illinois at Racer Field. This came after Sunday’s 8-0 shutout of St. Thomas.
Logan Braundmeier was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs in the first win on Monday, while Lily Fischer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Gracie Osbron was also 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Taylor Jackson was 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI, while Sierra Gilmore contributed a double.
Kamryn Carcich was strong in the circle, moving to 2-0 on the season with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings. She only surrendered one hit. Jenna Veber helped keep things under control with two innings of relief that resulted in one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.
In Monday’s second game, the Racers tallied twice in the third inning of a defensive struggle. Hannah James went the distance in the circle, surrendering only one hit. The Racers had three hits but they were enough for the W.
The key hit was provided by Jordan Childress, who drove in both Racer runs with a two-out single in the third.
Sunday, it was James tossing another one-hitter as the Racers helped her with 12 hits.
Once again, the long ball came into effect for the Racers as Fischer struck for a two-run homer in the first and Gilmore had a solo shot in the fourth. Jackson was 3-for-3 on the day with two RBIs and a run scored, while Fischer was 2-for-2 with the homer and two RBIs.
The Racers scored three times in the second inning and kept building the lead from there. The game ended in the fifth when Isabella Wilson singled in her only at-bat of the day to score Braundmeier.
