MURRAY — After a disappointing start to its annual Racer Classic tournament, Murray State’s softball managed to split a doubleheader with Loyola-Chicago on Thursday at Racer Field.
The Racers came out slugging in the night cap, scoring six runs in the first innings on their way to 13 hits in an 8-5 win that improved them to 11-8 on the young season. Kamryn Carcich went five innings and allowed three hits and three earned runs in getting the win, while Hannah James went the final 1 1/2 innings and allowed no hits, while striking out four Ramblers in getting the save.
Second baseman Lindsey Carroll was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while right fielder Logan Braundmeier was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while scoring four runs. Third baseman Gracie Osbron was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while shortstop Sierra Gilmore was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and left fielder Chloe Jacque was 2-for-3 and scored a run.
In the opener, the Racers were not able to answer Loyola’s tie-breaker-rule run in the top of the ninth in a 4-3 loss.
This came after Gilmore kept her team alive with an RBI single in the eighth after the Ramblers (6-10) scored in the top half of that inning. Loyola led 2-0 early before Lily Fischer doubled and Jacque singled to drive home the tying runs.
