MURRAY — Murray State Athletics recently concluded its first-ever Day of Giving as part of the university’s week-long special edition of the ‘Racers Give’ campaign. Racer Nation rose to the occasion and donated $203,090 to support Murray State Athletics’ 15 sports programs.
“We are very grateful for the generosity shown by Racer Nation during our inaugural Day of Giving.” Assistant AD for Development Taylor Mudd said. “The funds donated this past week will play a key role in driving our athletic department forward in several crucial areas during our transition into the Missouri Valley Conference.”
At the beginning of the university’s week of giving, Murray State Athletics rolled out ‘The Stables,’ a new $50 giving level aimed at increasing participation for those Murray State fans who have never been a part of the Racer Club before. A little over fifty percent of all gifts made towards the Day of Giving were from new athletic donors whose gift qualified them to join the Racer Club at ‘The Stables’ giving level.
“People are very excited about the direction of our athletic programs, and that is evident with a large number of first-time donors we saw participate in Athletics Day of Giving,” said Christian Barnes, the University’s Director of Donor Engagement and Communications. “We look to carry this excitement throughout the fall as we celebrate 100 years of Murray State.”
“We are very grateful for the significant support shown by Racer Nation during our first ever Day of Giving,” said MSU Athletics Director Nico Yantko. “The outstanding results of cash raised and nearly 60 new Racer Club members is the culmination of the tremendous work and dedication of numerous individuals, including Taylor Mudd and Christian Barnes, and our departmental and campus leadership. These resources will assist us in creating the best experience for our 320 student-athletes.”
