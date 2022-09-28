MURRAY — Murray State Athletics recently concluded its first-ever Day of Giving as part of the university’s week-long special edition of the ‘Racers Give’ campaign. Racer Nation rose to the occasion and donated $203,090 to support Murray State Athletics’ 15 sports programs. 

“We are very grateful for the generosity shown by Racer Nation during our inaugural Day of Giving.” Assistant AD for Development Taylor Mudd said. “The funds donated this past week will play a key role in driving our athletic department forward in several crucial areas during our transition into the Missouri Valley Conference.”