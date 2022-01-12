MURRAY — With Friday’s approval by the Murray State University Board of Regents to join the Missouri Valley Conference in all but two sports on July 1, some of the university’s athletics coaches are starting to give their reactions.
Following a press conference Monday, Head Men’s and Women’s Basketball Coaches Matt McMahon and Rechelle Turner, along with Head Football Coach Dean Hood, were available to offer some thoughts. Two things seemed to serve as prevailing themes, excitement at joining a conference with a strong reputation for producing high-level teams mixed wth the knowledge that this will present a definite step up in competition.
“There is kind of a buzz and that’s what you want,” said Hood, whose program will remain in the Ohio Valley Conference at least one more year. The MVC has a football conference that is actually a separate entity from the main conference setup and Murray State will have to be vetted into the football league with approval of those members.
“It’s kind of like (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson said earlier, ‘make no little plans, they don’t have the ability to stir a man’s blood.’ Well, when you make big plans, people get excited, and, if we’re accepted, we’re going to need people to get excited.”
This move does bring with it significant upticks not only in the competition level but also with economic matters, namely travel budgets. However, both McMahon and Turner indicated that those issues are on the back burner for now. Their teams are focused on their remaining weeks in the OVC.
“We’ve really been fortunate. We have a very mature team with a lot of guys that have been through the battles and they understand the importance of focus and attention to detail,” McMahon said of his team, currently at the top of the OVC standings with a 2-0 league mark after Saturday’s hard-fought win at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
However, while this current season is the main concern (especially with two huge games on tap this week with Tennessee State and Belmont ), Turner said she has taken a little time since Friday’s announcement to think about the future. One thing really matters, she said.
“We don’t want to just be in The Valley. We want to compete in The Valley and, when the season is over, we’ll start aiming our focus forward,” she said.
