MURRAY —The Murray State men’s and women’s cross country programs will travel to Florence, Alabama, for the third annual North Alabama Invitational..
Meet info
The UNA Invitational starts at 8:00 a.m. today at McFarland Park with the men’s 8k event while the women’s 5k race starts at 8:45 a.m.
In addition to the Murray State’s men’s and women’s teams, the event includes Alabama A&M, Calhoun Community College, Cumberland (Tenn.), Delta State, Jackson State, Lane, Memphis, Mississippi College, Mississippi University for Women, North Alabama, Point University, UT Southern, West Alabama and West Florida.
Last time out
The Racer’s men’s and women’s cross country teams opened their 2021 season last week at UT Martin’s Soybean Invitational.
The Murray State women’s team finished second in the meet with senior Dani Wright coming in third overall. Junior Jess Stein put up a strong fourth place finish with sophomore Breanna Day, and freshmen Hope Ware and Ainsley, making their collegiate debuts, rounding out the top five.
On the men’s side, Murray State placed fourth. Sophomore transfer Vicente Correia led the Racers with a 9th-place outing as he clocked a time of 20:05.6. Senior Caleb Kawasaki and sophomore Jorge Ruiz had a photo finish the line, crossing with times of 20:30.5 and 20:30.8, respectively.
Distance Coach
Jordan Johnston
“The men are ready and excited to be on such a flat fast course early in the morning. The weather should make for some really nice racing conditions and give them a break from the heat and humidity they’ve been training in. I’m most looking forward to see who steps up as a strong number 5 for us.
The women are coming into this 5k race with a lot of confidence after a strong 3 mile opener last week. We are hoping to make some of those PRs from the previous meet official with the 5k distance. Team captain, Emma Creviston is rejoining the group for this meet which is great to have that leadership. Cassidy Goebel made her cross country debut last weekend, moving up from the mid-distance training group, and I’m looking forward to seeing her run her first 5k.”
