MURRAY — The Murray State men’s and women’s cross country programs will open the 2021 campaign tonight at UT Martin’s Soybean Invitational. The meet starts at 6:50 p.m.
“The team has been back on campus for 3 weeks now and everyone is looking really good,” said distance coach Jordan Johnston.
Murray State will run 18 athletes, nine on the men’s team and nine on the women’s team. Of the 18 runners, three will be making their collegiate debut.
On the women’s side, led by senior Dani Wright, the Racer women’s team looks to build off its best conference finish since 2015. Murray State finished fifth at the OVC Championships.
The Racers also return senior Sophie Grogan, juniors Zarra Humphry and Jessica Stein and sophomores Breanna Day and Cassidy Goebel.
Newcomers for Murray State includes freshmen Destiny Miles (Daviess County HS), Ainsley Smith (Calloway County HS) and Hope Ware (Lafeyette HS (Mo.)).
Returning for the Racer men’s team are seniors Jordan Higgins, Caleb Kawasaki and Christian Slone, juniors Ryan Dent and Benjamin Hall and sophomores Nathan Quinn and Jarod Willis.
Two newcomers to the team are sophomore transfers, Vicente Correia (Guimarães, Portugal) and Jorge Ruiz (Galizano, Spain). Both come to Murray from North Iowa Area Community College and were members of North Iowa Area CC’s 2020 NJCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country National Championship Team.
“You can tell everyone put in a lot of hard work over the summer and this Friday is an opportunity to test where we are at and find things to work on for the next several weeks,” said Johnston.
Following UT Martin’s Soybean Invitational, Murray State heads to Florence, Alabama for the North Alabama Invitational on Sept. 10.
