MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball team finds itself in an unfamiliar position as tonight’s matchup at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin approaches.
During Racer Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s time with her alma mater’s program, UTM has been a very strong program. However, that changed last season when the Racers swept the Skyhawks en route to their best season under Turner, 22-10 with a 12-5 mark in OVC play.
Now, in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State is keeping UTM on the schedule and Turner said she expects the Skyhawks to fight hard to prevent a third straight loss to the Racers when they tip off at 6 p.m. inside the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee.
“First of all, it’s a tough place to play, and most teams play better at home anyway. But they really do and that’s because they have great fan support and they’ll have a really good environment,” said Turner, whose team won in Martin last year by 13 points in a game it probably should have won by a much wider margin.
She said the man on the Skyhawks’ bench — Head Coach Kevin McMillen — is the reason things are never easy against UTM.
“They are very well coached and Kevin is one of the best coaches in the business and it’s very hard to pull away from good teams because good teams are never going to stop,” she said of McMillen, who has won six OVC regular-season titles and four OVC Tournaments. Now in his 14th season, McMillen also has been given the OVC Coach of the Year honor four times. “So they’ll definitely have a plan on how they want to attack us.”
Turner has concerns for her team, which heads into tonight with a 3-1 record and has won two games in a row despite a sputtering offense. The Racers have had a rough time getting the ball to stay in the basket, despite what she says have been good shot opportunities.
However, the Racers have shown they can stop opponents and that, she says, has been their saving grace.
“If you’re not able to (score lots of points), you better be able to guard and, right now, our defense is our catalyst,” she said. Murray State is allowing opponents to shoot 37.6% from the field and only 32.1% from 3-point range. The problem is the Racers are shooting only 39% from the field themselves and a paltry 27% from three.
UTM, on the other hand, though only 2-4, is shooting the ball with more accuracy, at 43%, as well as 38% from 3-point range. There are no common opponents but UTM has played Southeastern Conference member Missouri (a 60-55 loss) close and was beaten by 13 points against a Marshall team that faced Big 10 power Purdue a few days before the Boilermakers had their way with the Racers in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Purdue defeated Marshall, 73-61.
Tonight’s game can be heard on WNBS (97.9 FM and 1340 AM) with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
