Murray State guard Bria Sanders-Woods (21) heads toward the basket against UT Chattanooga defender Yazz Wazeerud-Din (13), as she receives a pick from teammate Hannah McKay (22) earlier this season at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball team finds itself in an unfamiliar position as tonight’s matchup at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin approaches.

During Racer Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s time with her alma mater’s program, UTM has been a very strong program. However, that changed last season when the Racers swept the Skyhawks en route to their best season under Turner, 22-10 with a 12-5 mark in OVC play.