Fischer comes home

Murray State's Lily Fischer (right) smiles as she prepares for a mob of teammates to greet her Wednesday after she hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the first inning at Racer Field in Murray. Fischer's homer accounted for the only two runs in the Racers' shutout of Western Illinois.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Most of the fans who witnessed Murray State’s 2-0 win Wednesday afternoon over Western Illinois at Racer Field will remember the two-run home run of third baseman Lily Fischer.

However, Racers Head Coach Kara Amundson has always been a big believer in defense and pitching and she was happy with both of those Wednesday at Racer Field. Murray State pitchers allowed only three Leathernecks hits (none after the third inning) and the defense did not commit an error for a team that won its first-ever conference championship last season and made its first-ever visit to the NCAA Tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you