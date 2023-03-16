MURRAY — Most of the fans who witnessed Murray State’s 2-0 win Wednesday afternoon over Western Illinois at Racer Field will remember the two-run home run of third baseman Lily Fischer.
However, Racers Head Coach Kara Amundson has always been a big believer in defense and pitching and she was happy with both of those Wednesday at Racer Field. Murray State pitchers allowed only three Leathernecks hits (none after the third inning) and the defense did not commit an error for a team that won its first-ever conference championship last season and made its first-ever visit to the NCAA Tournament.
“I think we’ve gotten better (with preventing runs) as the season has gone on,” said Amundson, whose team (now 15-9) has committed no more than two errors in a game the past games, including two losses to Illinois State in this past weekend’s Racer Classic. “That’s what you’ve got to do in order to put yourself in position to win and that’s where it starts, defense and pitching. Those are what are going to win us games on a more frequent level.
“Not saying that scoring runs is not important, but we’ve always got to make sure we’re playing good defense.”
Amundson said Wednesday’s win was a case of the defense being helped by the pitching staff. Starter Ava Ozment left with two outs in the top of the fourth inning after Western had two batters reach base, but one of Murray State’s two aces — Jenna Veber — ended that threat with a strikeout and she would register one more before turning the circle over to other ace, Hannah James, who retired the Leathernecks in order to get the save in the seventh.
That gave James three saves this season, while Veber moved to 9-2 as she got the win.
However, the Murray State offense did leave a little to be desired Wednesday, only registering six hits. However, more concerning to Amundson was that the Racers did not produce well when scoring chances did arrive.
The Racers left nine runners on base and Amundson said that cannot happen if this team is to have a chance of achieving the same type of success that came last year.
“Too many people were left on base,” Amundson said, seconds after having her post-game chat with her team in shallow left field. “That’s literally what I just got through saying to them. I mean, we had the bases loaded in the second inning I think and didn’t even get a runner home. We’ve got to make sure that we’re knocking that stuff across (home plate) for sure.
“Honestly, this just started for us in the last couple of games. In the third and fourth weekend of the season (that included an upset win over Southeastern Conference power Mississippi State in Starkville), we had been scoring four or five runs a game, so that has changed a little bit in the last few games for sure.”
The Racers also struck out seven times Wednesday with several of those coming on called third strikes.
“And we can’t be doing that with runners in scoring position,” she said. “I don’t know if we’re getting surprised (as the hitters are expecting a different pitch) or if we’re just not ready to hit in those situations, but there’s really no excuse for that.
“We’ve got to grow and learn from that. We had a different type of grittiness last year, for sure.”
Still, Fischer’s launch in the bottom of the first made all of those concerns irrelevant. After Erin Lackey led off with a single to right field, then stole second with two outs, Fischer sent a high fly ball toward left that was able to clear the fence.”
Bailey Broehmer was 2-for-2 on the day for the Racers.
