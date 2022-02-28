MURRAY — As Racer Nation descends on Evansville, Indiana this week for the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament (March 2-5), fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early and show up to the Ford Center early.
As the Murray State women’s and men’s teams participate in the big event, large walk-up ticket purchases are expected and having a ticket in hand will help fans get into the Ford Center easier.
All-Session passes that have been purchased through the Murray State Ticket Office will be packaged and available for pick up throughout each session at the Ford Center. Murray State Athletics ticket operations will be set up at the player-guest ticket entrance located to the right of the main entrance.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Murray State Ticket office at (270) 809-3000. Please note the Ford Center now has a Clear Bag policy. Follow this link for more information.
The Murray State women’s team is the No. 3 seed and meets either UT Martin or SIUE in a Thursday quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. The Racer men are the No. 1 seed and play a semifinal game Friday at 7:30 p.m. against either
2022 OVC Men’s Basketball Championship Presented by TicketSmarter
First Round - Wednesday,
Game 1 - #5 Tennessee State vs. #8 SIUE, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 - #6 Austin Peay vs. #7 Tennessee Tech, 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
First Round - Thursday, March 3
Game 3 - #4 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4 - #3 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 2, 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Semifinals - Friday, March 4
Game 5 - #1 Murray State vs. Game 3 Winner, 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)Game
6 - #2
Belmont vs. Game 4 Winner, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Championship - Saturday, March 5
Game 7 - Semifinal Winners, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2/Westwood One)
2022 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by TicketSmarter Schedule
First Round – Wednesday, March 2
Game 1 - # 5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Tennessee State – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 - #6 UT Martin vs. #7 SIUE – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 3
Game 3 – #4 Austin Peay vs. Game 1 winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4 - #3 Murray State vs. Game 2 winner – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Semifinals – Friday, March 4
Game 5 - #1 Belmont vs. Game 3 winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6 - #2 Tennessee Tech vs. Game 4 winner – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Championship - Saturday, March 5
Game 7 - Semifinal Winners, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
