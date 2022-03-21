INDIANAPOLIS – Some had March Madness circled on their calendars for months, while others decided at the last-minute to hop in the car and drive to Indianapolis to cheer on the seventh-seeded Murray State Racers in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament.
Inside a crowded Howl at the Moon restaurant, roughly a block from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, several hours before the game, the blue-and-gold faithful gathered at tables and hugged friends and family. A line stretched out the door several times during the party, sponsored by the Murray State Alumni Association.
“It looks like a home game already,” said Murray State president Bob Jackson. “And I’m confident that it will be that way all evening.”
David Lyons traveled from Atlanta to Indianapolis to hang out with his brother, Robert, a retired Murray State faculty member. “It’s good to see everybody, but I don’t know anybody here,” David Lyons said, just as the Racer Band started their warmups before a pep rally. .
On a day like Saturday, everyone in blue-and-gold was family. It didn’t matter where they grew up, they were Racer Family, united in cheering on their team and supporting them after a heartbreaking 70-60 loss to the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks.
Alumni Caroline Cash and Ashlee Vinyard traveled from Washington, D.C., where they work now, to reunite with their agriculture mentor, Dr. Tony Brannon.
“It’s very exciting,” Vineyard said. “I’m dressed in my Murray State gear and lots of people are giving me stuff and cheering ‘Go Racers.’”
Former Racer Scott Sivills knows the family ties to the Racers quite well. “It’s awesome to be able to watch my son (Jackson, a freshman) play and watch the Racers play, it’s unbelievable,” Sivills said. “Me playing for three different years as a player and now seeing him play, it’s an awesome feeling. I’ve never been a part of this (the party) as a fan before.”
The Racer family theme extends to Sivills’ coaching staff at McCracken County, where he’s joined by Roderick Thomas, another former Racer whose son, Rod, also is a freshman. Rod Thomas has become a fan favorite this season when he’s seen playing time.
“It’s just a great family atmosphere that we have at McCracken and now at Murray State that we’re able to support our kids together,” Sivills said.
With the Racers playing after the Tennessee-Michigan matchup, families didn’t have to worry about divided loyalties since the Vols and Wolverines were in another region. Nate and Morgan Wilkinson split the difference with Nate decked out in his Tennessee Vols orange and Morgan in her blue and gold, for the Racers, not for Michigan.
“You wouldn’t ever imagine seeing Tennessee and Murray State in the same arena on the same day, so it’s pretty special,” said Nate, who grew up in Franklin, just outside Nashville.
For Sam and Linda Waters, the decision to see the game happened after Selection Sunday when they saw the brackets and the venues. Sam was decked out in his best Michigan attire while Linda had on a Murray State shirt. Both blue and gold.
“We’ve got both games covered,” Sam joked, as they headed into an elevator with their concessions before the Michigan-Tennessee game.
Michigan defeated Tennessee 76-68 to advance to the Sweet 16.
