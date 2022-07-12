MURRAY — Murray State Athletics invites all Racer Football fans and supporters to join Coach Dean Hood and his staff (Aug. 27) for the annual 50-Yard Line Dinner on the turf at Roy Stewart Stadium.
The evening begins with a 5 p.m. reception. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., on the field at the 50-yard line and followed by a team scrimmage at 7 p.m.
The event is $35 per person and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 or online
The 50-Yard Line Dinner has become an attractive event over the years that allows for a close up view of the Racer Football program.
Murray State opens its 99th season of collegiate football when they play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (Sept. 3) in Lubbock. Murray State’s home opener against Jacksonville State (Sept. 10) happens two weeks before MSU’s Family Weekend (Sept. 24) when the Racers host Eastern Illinois. Homecoming weekend (Oct. 29) finds the Racers hosting Tennessee State. The 2022 Murray State Hall of Fame class will be honored at the final home game of the regular season (Nov. 12) against Robert Morris. The Racers are playing their 75th and final season as members of the Ohio Valley Conference this season and will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023.
Murray State football fans have the opportunity to hit the road with the Racers for their season opener against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 2 as part of an exclusive travel package offered by Racer Athletics. Fans wanting to purchase this package need to fill out the interest form located at GoRacers.com/Lubbock.
All Racers Football season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 270- 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
