MURRAY — In a season that saw the Murray State football team host its highest attended game in over 25 years, the Racers also saw increases in average attendance and total attendance and finished in the top third of all FCS teams in average attendance.
This past season, the Racers saw an 11.4% increase in overall and average attendance. In total, 42,674 fans saw the Racers play — an average of 8,735 per game. Both the 2022 overall and average attendance figures were the highest since 1998.
