MURRAY — Saturday, though on a much smaller scale, Roy Stewart Stadium, amid spring colors and pleasant temperatures, seemed to take on a more fall feel.
Pads were popping. Balls were in the air. Whistles were blowing. Even Racer One was enjoying a bright, sunny day, accepting numerous pets, even an occasional neck hug, from youngsters and adults alike.
It was a football day as the 2023 Racers closed their traditional spring drills with their customary Spring Game that will now lead into the long preseason ahead of fall drills in August.
And for Racer Head Coach Dean Hood, along with the game being well-played (the defense took a hard-fought 17-15 win), one other thing resulted.
“First of all, we ended up OK health wise,” Hood said, addressing a subject that has not been kind to the Racers the past two regular seasons. “I think we had a hyperextended knee (to returning starting linebacker Cody Goatley of Graves County, who transferred to Murray State last year from Kentucky) and a rolled ankle (running back Kywon Morgan, a transfer from Tyler Junior College in Texas). Other than that, I think we’re OK.”
That issue out of the way, Hood was able to his postgame comments on what every team wants to discuss — football. Hood said he was overall very pleased with Saturday’s contest, adding that the team seemed to show dramatic improvement from the opening of spring drills about a month ago to Saturday.
“I thought it was a real even, real clean game,” Hood said. “A lot of times, I’ll move the ball around and create some situations, depending on which side is going well. I really didn’t do that today.
“Yeah, we moved it around a couple of times for special teams to get a punt we wanted (from Matt Maldonado), but I thought it was about as even as you get. We had guys flying around and hitting. We’d had a lot of pre-snap penalties and stuff in our first scrimmage (two Saturdays earlier) that we didn’t have today.”
Scoring was rather unusual, Hood said, but this is actually following a trend nationally from the last few years where spring games use alternative scoring conditions. For example, if the defense is able to prevent the offense from converting a first down in its first three plays after taking possession of the ball, that counts as two points. Meanwhile, the offense is given consideration of this type as well as it could score two points for accumulating at least two first downs on a possession.
Those scenarios were exhibited frequently Saturday. However, there were the standard six points for a touchdown and three for field goals. Maldonado delivered two field goals on three tries, while running back Juwaun Northington had the only touchdown of the day on a two-yard run that followed a long pass from former Mayfield quarterback Jayden Stinson to receiver Taylor Shields, who had a breakout season in 2022 and figures to be one of the Racers’ top receiving threats in their inaugural season in the ultra-competitive Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Northington also had the longest run in the game, a gallop of about 30 yards up the middle, while running mate Cortezz Jones, who closed ‘22 with several nice games, showed his power with several solid gains. Also, receiver Parker Perry had a pair of yards-producing catches.
