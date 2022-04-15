MURRAY — For the 50th consecutive season, historic Roy Stewart Stadium will play host to one of western Kentucky’s greatest fall traditions: Murray State Football. This season, fans will have multiple options when it comes to how they choose to enjoy the Racers’ third season under head coach Dean Hood and their final in the Ohio Valley Conference.
With every season ticket package purchased, no matter the level, fans are getting more than just admission to this season’s five exciting home games, they are ensuring the future of Racer Football, as a portion of each package purchased goes directly to the team.
In addition to the below options, Racer Football’s “Kids Free” promotion returns for its fourth season. Every child from birth to college age will once again receive free admission to every home game, making Racer football continually one of the region’s best entertainment values, year in and year out.
All Racers Football season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
