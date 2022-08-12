Turner AP

Murray State defensive back Quinaz Turner (4) knocks away a pass intended for Austin Peay receiver Baniko Harley (2) last year in Murray. 

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — The Murray State Racers are ready to play their 50th season in historic Roy Stewart Stadium in 2022 and single game tickets are now on sale.

The Racers’ 98th season of collegiate football will be an amazing time as the team plays its final season in the Ohio Valley Conference before joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023.