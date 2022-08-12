MURRAY — The Murray State Racers are ready to play their 50th season in historic Roy Stewart Stadium in 2022 and single game tickets are now on sale.
The Racers’ 98th season of collegiate football will be an amazing time as the team plays its final season in the Ohio Valley Conference before joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023.
The home season features five games with the first against Jacksonville State (Sept. 10) in a 6 p.m. kick off. MSU Family Weekend finds the Racers hosting Eastern Illinois (Sept. 24) at 4 p.m. UT Martin pays a visit to Stewart Stadium (Oct. 8) for a 2 p.m. game. Homecoming finds the Racers taking on the Tennessee State Tigers (Oct. 29) in a 2 p.m. start with Robert Morris making their first visit to Murray State (Nov. 12) in a 1 p.m. game on MSU Hall of Fame Weekend.
Racer Football’s “Kids Free” promotion returns for its fourth season. Every child from birth to college age will once again receive free admission to every home game, making Racer football continually one of the region’s best entertainment values, year in and year out.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Online ticket purchases can be found at GoRacers.com.
2022 Racer Football Home Schedule – Visit GoRacers.com for pricing.
Sept. 10 Jacksonville State – 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Eastern Illinois – 4 p.m. Family Weekend
Oct. 8 UT Martin – 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 Tennessee State – 2 p.m. Homecoming
Nov. 12 Robert Morris – 1 p.m. Hall of Fame
