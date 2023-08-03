MURRAY —Single-game tickets are now available for the 2023 Murray State football season through the MSU Ticket Office. 

The Racers feature five home games including the 1000th game celebration against Presbyterian (Sept. 2), Family Weekend against Indiana State (Sept. 30), Homecoming versus Southern Illinois (Oct. 14), Salute to Service game against North Dakota (Nov. 4), and Hall of Fame Weekend versus Youngstown State (Nov. 18). 