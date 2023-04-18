MURRAY — From year to year, there is no way to tell how injuries are going to shape a football season.
Murray State thought it was past that problem when the 2021 season ended, thinking there was no way possible that 2022 could rival the battle the Racers had just faced. Obviously, the “Murphy” of Murphy’s Law had other ideas.
Murray State faced an even worse circumstance in ‘22. Forget that its leading returning rusher and its biggest deep threat on the receiving corps were out of action by the end of the second game. The Racers started four different players at quarterback ... in the opening four games!
The good news is that everyone who was injured last season should be back on the field for this week’s final stretch of spring drills, minus the leading rusher — Damonta Witherspoon, who transferred to Samford to join former Racer Head Coach Chris Hatcher. And once again, the Racers can try to begin the road to perhaps a less injury-riddled regular season, as opposed to what they faced the previous two.
“It’s such a long journey for those kids, man!” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team should welcome the last of those injured players — running back Q’Daryius Jennings — back to the field this week.
Jennings was starting in place of Witherspoon, who was largely unavailable the first two-thirds of the season with an ankle problem. Then, in the second game of the season against Jacksonville State, after having some very nice runs, he was flung into the Racer bench by a Gamecocks defender, resulting in a thigh injury that took him out of action for several weeks. All along, though, there had been another problem, a wrist injury, that had become a back-burner issue compared to the thigh issue.
The wrist eventually ended his season and had to be surgically repaired.
“So it took us six to seven weeks to get the thigh right and then he says, ‘Man! My wrist is still hurting me.’ The thigh had been hurting him so bad that he didn’t recognize how bad his wrist was hurting,” Hood recalled of what probably was the perfect summation case of how injuries simply would not leave the Racers alone.
“This week, he should start being able to carry the ball for us again.”
Also in the Jax State game, receiver Jacob Bell, who had started very well with a long scoring catch in the opener at Texas Tech, emerged with a badly-damaged finger, ending his season.
And just when the Racers thought they could go into the off season with no further problems, linebacker Cade Shupperd, who performed very well at times, injured a foot in the final game at Southeast Missouri. That eventually required surgery as well, but he is also back on the field.
Without question, though, the two players Racer fans have to rejoice at seeing return to the team this spring are starting quarterback DJ Williams and his backup Jayden Stinson.
Williams, who entered as the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, seemed headed for a huge season as he amassed 200-plus passing yards in the first half at Texas Tech. Then, on the last play before halftime, he went down with a knee injury. Murray State was playing without a net too as Stinson was unavailable with a broken foot.
Hood said he recalls how not only he but the rest of the team felt a sense of great concern at that moment. Now, though, like spring brings flowers and plants that literally die during the previous year back to life, so too has this season created a new feeling of hope with the sight of all of these players returning to practices.
“I think it’s really been a turn-of-the-page-from-the-past-season kind of thing,” emphasizing what seeing Williams back in his helmet and red quarterback’s jersey has meant to the other players. “There’s been life from the standpoint that there is a next year and it can be different because we’re going to have our quarterback back.
“No doubt seeing him out there, not off to the side, doing everything from stretching to going through exercises (minus actual game-type scrimmages as his knee is still not ready for that kind of test) from the beginning of practice to the end, is just real a rejuvenation for them.”
