Stinson

Murray State quarterback Jayden Stinson takes the snap Saturday as linemen Henry Kofowo (77) and DJ Jones provide blocking help against defenders Cade Shupperd (58) and Detoye Adewole (40) during a scrimmage at Roy Stewart Stadium. Stinson and Shupperd have returned after enduring injuries last season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — From year to year, there is no way to tell how injuries are going to shape a football season.

Murray State thought it was past that problem when the 2021 season ended, thinking there was no way possible that 2022 could rival the battle the Racers had just faced. Obviously, the “Murphy” of Murphy’s Law had other ideas.