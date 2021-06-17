MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer signee Ella Fraser has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year.
Out of Exeter High School in Nottingham, N.H., Fraser signed with the Racers and head coach Matt Lodge last fall and went on to have an outstanding senior campaign.
“We are very happy for Ella and the recognition she has received,” Lodge said. “We’re excited to have Ella become a Murray State Racer and join our program this fall.”
Fraser’s Gatorade honor comes after she was named United Soccer Coaches High School All-America, which made her one of only 57 high school girls soccer players to earn All-America status. She helped EHS to back-to-back state championships with a winning streak that reached 33 games and scored 22 goals and had 13 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.