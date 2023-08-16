MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team placed three student-athletes on the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2022-23 school year as announced from the GCAA’s home office in Norman, Oklahoma.
John Buchanan, Kamaren Cunningham and Carson Holmes were in a group of 560 NCAA Division I athletes from 197 schools that were honored.
Additionally, the Racers were honored by the GCAA with their first Presidents’ Special Recognition. An award presented to a team with a cumulative GPA of 3.5+ for a single season.
“Everyone did a great job in 2022-23 in the classroom,” said MSU Head Coach Jacob Miller. “Our team had the highest GPA (3.51) in Racer Golf history and that happens when every member of the team is performing at a high level in their studies. This was our program’s first ever Presidents’ Special Recognition with a record GPA. Congratulations to John, Kamaren and Carson. Along with excelling academically, you have to hold a certain scoring average, as well as a top-5 participation percentage in the lineup to receive this award and they did all the things that produce an award of this stature.”
