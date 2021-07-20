PADUCAH — Murray State men’s golf had 15 players combined of current and former players competing at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah.
Murray State men’s golf senior Quinn Eaton and incoming freshman, Kamaren Cunningham led the Racers over the weekend at the 85th Irvin Cobb Championship at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah.
Eaton, from Benton, and Cunningham, an incoming freshman from Stewart County High School in Dover, Tennessee, each carded a first round 3-under 68 to finish in a tie for third place in the field of 64 amateur players. Sunday’s final round was rained out for just the fourth time in event history to make the event decided on Saturday’s first round scores.
Other current Racers and finishes included Tyler Powell in ninth place with a score of 74 and Tyler Abernathy in 18th place with an 84.
Annually, the Cobb Championship has become a homecoming event in which several former Racers return to fellowship and play.
Former Racers and their amateur division finishes included Josh Rhodes (66) in second place, Chris Griffin (70) and Hunter York (70) in fifth place, while Jamie Frazier (76) placed 11th. Larry Joe Seay (77) was in 12th place, Daniel Taylor (78) was in 13th place and Cole Manion (79) placed 14th.
There were four former Racers in the professional division vying for the first place prize of $8,000. Murray State Hall of Famer Patrick Newcomb won with a 7-under 64, his third all-time Cobb Championship title after winning in 2015 and 2016. Other former Racers in the pro division included fellow Hall of Famer Nick Newcomb in eighth place with a 71, Duncan McCormick (73) in 10th place and Gabe Wheeler (74) in 11th place.
