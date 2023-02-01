MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team announced the signing of Lennon Albans and Trey Wall who will join head coach Jacob Miller in the fall of 2023 as freshmen.
Albans comes to Murray State from Nottingham, England and Wall hails from Benton.
“Lennon Albans is a very talented player with a lot of tournament experience,” Miller said of the Brit. “He has shown that he has the ability to win and battle in some extremely difficult conditions. Lennon is also a tremendous student and plans to participate in the honors program at Murray State University while getting his degree in exercise science. He will be a great addition to our program on and off the course and we’re looking forward to having him join us.”
“Trey Wall and his family bleed Murray State blue and gold. It was a no brainer asking Trey to join our program,” Miller said of Wall. “His love for Murray State, character, and ability to push our program to greater heights made him an obvious addition. Trey has shown that he has the ability to go low on many occasions and has tremendous bogey avoidance. He is also a great student and plans to major in education. We are very thankful to have him a part of our program for the next four years.” n
Lennon Albans - Nottingham England – Toot Hill Secondary School
2022 highlights
•Nottinghamshire Boys Strokeplay champion
•Nottinghamshire Boys Matchplay champion
•Midland Golf Champion of Champions event
•Hollinwell Club champion
•Henderson U21 champion
•Carlisle U21 champion
•Jack Prescott Junior Open champion
•British Boys Amateur Championship qualifier
•62 (course record) at a one-day qualifier
Trey Wall - Benton – Marshall County High School
2022 highlights
•Early Bird Champion with rounds of 70-66=136
•Marshall County Invite champion
•Madisonville Invite champion
•Owensboro Catholic Invite champion
•Led MCHS to KHSAA Region-I Championship
•KHSAA Region-I individual champion
•KHSAA Region-I Player of the year
•Finished 3rd for KHSAA Mr. Golf
•72.4 scoring average
