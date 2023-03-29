JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Gaining momentum in the last few weeks, the Murray State women’s golf team improved in every round and came home with a ninth-place finish at the GSU Spring Invitational, hosted by Georgia State at Rivermont GC in Johns Creek, Ga.
The Racers score line of 307-302-294=903, allowed them to jump past Bradley (904), Jacksonville State (909) and Eastern Kentucky (911) in the final 36 holes. The Racers were only one shot from eighth-place Seton Hall (902). The Racers were 13 shots better from the first round to the third round.
MSU’s final round was fueled by sub-par rounds from Payton Carter and Eliza Mae Kho. Carter (76-77-70=223) carded her best round of the 2022-23 season with a 2-under-par 70 to get a 19th place finish. Kho, (77-78-69=224) who has already posted a pair of 68s this spring, fired a 3-under-par 69 and placed 23rd. MSU’s surge was helped along with McKenna Stahl’s career-low round of 72 in the second round.
Lipscomb was the team winner at 867, with Charlotte (871), Troy (883), Georgia State (884) and Boston College (885) making up the top-5.
Boston College’s Stephany Kim was the medalist winner at 214.
