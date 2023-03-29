JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Gaining momentum in the last few weeks, the Murray State women’s golf team improved in every round and came home with a ninth-place finish at the GSU Spring Invitational, hosted by Georgia State at Rivermont GC in Johns Creek, Ga.

The Racers score line of 307-302-294=903, allowed them to jump past Bradley (904), Jacksonville State (909) and Eastern Kentucky (911) in the final 36 holes. The Racers were only one shot from eighth-place Seton Hall (902). The Racers were 13 shots better from the first round to the third round.

