PRATTVILLE, Ala. — The Murray State men’s golf team cruised to a 17-stroke win at the ASU Spring Kickoff at Capitol Hill Golf Club in Prattville, Alabama on the Senator Course.
The Racers got better as the event unfolded as they punctuated their fourth-straight win in season openers with a final round 2-over-par 300. This after posting a 307 in round one and 305 in round two. The Racers’ 912 total was chased by runner up Western Illinois at 929.
The victory for the Racers is the 36th all-time team win for Coach Eddie Hunt, as he begins his 20th season guiding the Murray State program.
“I am very proud of our team,” Hunt said. “They prepared well and took that confidence to a tough course and performed about as well as any team I’ve had in the first event for a spring season, especially considering the conditions. This win really gives us a boost as we go forward into the schedule.”
The Racers were boosted by a 2-3 finish by seniors Connor Coombs and Austin Knight.
Coombs placed second with daily scores of 80,73 and 75 for a three-day total of 228. Knight was third on rounds of 73, 84 and 73 for a 230. The Racers ended up placing four of their starters in the top 10, including Quinn Eaton in seventh on scores of 79, 77 and 76 for a three-day total of 232 and Avery Edwards in ninth place (75-76-82=233).
Walker Beck was 16th (87-79-76=242), while solo player Tyler Powell was 10th (80-78-76=234).
Coombs and Knight were chasing eventual medalist Parker Govern of Western Illinois, who won the individual title with scores of 78, 77 and 72 for a three-day total of 227 and a one-shot win over Coombs.
The next challenge for the Racers is the Gulf Coast Collegiate (March 1-2) in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
