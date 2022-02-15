PALM CITY. Fla. — The Murray State men’s golf team needed one shot more than they did yesterday, but managed to move past two teams in round two of the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.
The Racers were in 18th place after team scores of 302-303=605 and were a shot from Butler (604) and eight shots clear of USC Update and Florida A&M each at 613.
A day after setting his career-low round with a 6-under par 66, MSU freshman Kamaren Cunningham had a 79 Monday for a 36-hole total of 145 and a spot in 14th place. Trey Lewis has MSU’s low round of the day and moved up 57 spots into 56th place on rounds of 79-73=152 and Connor Coombs improved in the standings 55 places and was in 60th place after scores of 81-72=153. Walker Beck moved up to 97th place on scores of 79-79=158, while Quinn Eaton was in 115th position on scores of 78-84=162. Tyler Powell is playing the event as an individual and was in 117th place on rounds of 76-87=163.
Host UNCG pushed into the lead (580) tied with Creighton, while UConn (587), Mercer (587) and Western Carolina (587) made up the rest of the top-5. The medalist leader is Presten Richardson of Western Carolina on rounds of 68-67=135. He has a four-shot lead head into Tuesday’s final round.
