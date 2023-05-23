LOS ANGELES — Former Murray State basketball star Popeye Jones is heading to the NBA Finals.
However, where fellow former Murray State standouts “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks, Dick Cunningham and Cameron Payne made their way to this level of professional competition as players, Jones had his accomplishment happen as a coach, and it is believed that this marks the first time for any coach who was a player at Murray State to have been part of the NBA Finals.
An assistant for Denver, Jones’ team punched the franchise’s first-ever ticket to The Finals Monday night with a 113-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to sweep the Western Conference Finals series, 4-0.
Jones is in his second season under Head Coach Michael Malone. Now, the Nuggets await their opponent in The Finals and it could be decided much earlier than expected as Miami has a 3-0 series lead on heavily-favored Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals that continue tonight in Miami with Game 4.
