MURRAY — Redshirt junior Lewis Halton and redshirt senior Levi Nesler both earned pre-season awards Monday, with Halton being named to the FCS Punter of the Year Watchlist and Nesler being named a Preseason All-American by Stats Perform.
Halton averaged 37.3 yards on 51 punts last season for the Racers. The Aussie placed 17 balls inside the 20-yard line on the year and had two punts of 50-plus yards with a long of 52. For Nesler, it is his second All-American nod of the preseason, in addition to being named as Pre-season All-OVC and one of the top 40 linemen in the nation by Hero Sports.
