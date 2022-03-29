MURRAY — Last week, Murray State guard Justice Hill, through social media, indicated that the departure of Head Coach Matt McMahon was causing him to explore options.
Monday, in a Twitter message, the sophomore All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selection announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, more than likely ending his time with the Racers.
The announcement came at about the same time new Head Coach Steve Prohm was being introduced to that position and, later, Prohm indicated that he believed Hill remaining at Murray State would be a “seamless” transition to Prohm’s system.
In addition, guard Dionte Bostick also announced he too would enter the portal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.