MURRAY — Murray State’s Rachel Hagans is ready to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary hosted by Indiana University at the Robert C. Haugh Complex in Bloomington.
Hagans, a senior from Tampa, Florida, gets her chance to compete at 5 p.m. Central today.
Hagans qualified for the NCAA’s with a Murray State record long jump of 6.59 meters (21 feet-7.5 inches) (April 22) at the Kentucky Track & Field Invitational in Lexington. The previous Murray State record had stood for 41 years, set by Allison Manley in 1981 at 6.34m.
Going into the NCAA’s, Hagan’s leap is currently sixth in the southeast region, with Florida’s Jasmine Moore first at 6.82 meters. Hagans is 12th nationally in NCAA D-I long jump. The top leap in the nation is by Monae’ Nichols of Texas Tech at 6.97 meters.
At the Ohio Valley Conference meet two weeks ago at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Hagans won the long jump title with an effort of 6.44 meters, setting the conference meet record that was held by Clairwin Dameus of Tennessee State from 2016 with a leap of 6.38 meters.
At the NCAA prelims, Hagans is part of a group of 48 long jumpers. Her goal is to make the top-12 and advance to the NCAA Championships (June 8-11) at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Hagans is part of a group of nine OVC women that are competing at the NCAA level.
