TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State women’s cross country team placed ninth, while the men were 10th in their inaugural Missouri Valley Conference championships, Friday.
In the women’s race, Ruth Kimutai led the Racers by finishing 22nd with a time of 22:21.4. Kimutai set the pace for the Racers with an average pace of six minutes per mile.
“Kimutai went out confidently and never wavered. We were hoping for an All-MVC finish but I think 22nd is a great starting point for her,” said Racer Cross Country Coach Jordan Johnston.
“Amirr Evans placed second for the Racers, 49th overall, in a time of 23:22.
Jocelyn Host was the third Racer finisher in 23:29, which was 54th overall. Fourth for the Racers was Samantha Tucci, 23:48.9 and 60th overall. Breanna Day rounded out the Racer top five with a time of 24:17.5 to place 66th overall.
The Racers were picked to place 10th in the pre-championship coaches’ polls. Bradley took home the MVC Championship with 22 points.
Jorge Ruiz led the Racer men by placing 36th overall with a time of 25:31.7.
“Jorge looked smooth and comfortable but ultimately it did not pan out how we would have,” Johnson said. “I’m glad Jorge had the confidence to run as hard as he did, and I wish there was a better outcome for him. As a lead runner for a team there is a lot of pressure to perform.”
Vicente Correia was second for the Racers, placing 62nd overall with a time of 26:36.9. In third was Jarod Willis who placed 70th with a time of 27:10.8.
Benjamin Hall and Joey Santoro rounded out the Racer top five, finishing with times of 27:16.0 and 27:17.7, respectively.
The Racers were picked to place 10th in the pre-championship polls. Bradley takes the MVC Championship home with 42 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.