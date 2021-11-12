MURRAY — Heading into Saturday’s football matchup between Southeast Missouri and Murray State at Roy Stewart Stadium, many eyes are going to be locked on No. 2 for Murray State — Malik Honeycutt.
Putting it mildly, SEMO is probably glad that this will be last time they deal with the senior receiver/return specialist. That is because in two of the last three contests between the two teams, the Redhawks have been burned by Honeycutt in the return game.
The latest of these exploits was a few weeks ago when Honeycutt returned a punt for a touchdown as the Racers came from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to win in the final seconds. However, it was the last time SEMO visited Stewart that is probably still on many fans’ minds.
That was when Honeycutt returned a kickoff for a stunning touchdown in the final seconds to cap the Racers’ comeback from a 31-point hole. It is now known as The Miracle in Murray and it was a moment that became news well outside of Murray, holding the No. 1 spot on ESPN’s signature program “SportsCenter” for its Top 10 Plays segment for more than a week.
“I promise that I really don’t have anything against them,” Honeycutt said this week of how he has terrorized the Redhawks in his career. “They’re a great team and it’s always great to play teams like that.
“It just kind of happens ... I don’t know.”
One of the biggest questions entering Saturday’s final home game of the season for the Racers has to be concerning SEMO’s willingness to risk Honeycutt having the ball in the return game. This week, the senior not only said he hopes they take that chance, but he believes they will.
“I don’t think they’ll kick it away from me, they just may not kick it to me as much,” said Honeycutt, who is now primarily used on punts.
However, his two touchdowns against the Redhawks have something in common. He was not the primary kickoff return man for the 2019 play after he had been hurt earlier in the season. What became the “Miracle in Murray” was his first return chance of that day.
This year, when he alertly picked up the ball after a punt had struck a Redhawk in the helmet (which meant there was no risk of a turnover) and ran 54 yards past a surprised SEMO coverage team, that was also his first return of that game. He had been injured before that game as well.
This week, he is close to 100% and should be able to field any punt that comes his way, especially if it happens late in the fourth quarter.
“I probably won’t fair catch it,” he said, chuckling. “I’m going to do my best to get as many yards as I can. And, yeah, I would imagine (the fans) would expect something because they know what kind of player I am and what I bring to the table.
“I love to have the ball in my hands.”
Honeycutt also had a second punt return in this year’s game at Cape Girardeau, Missouri that was huge in helping the Racers complete the comeback. Still trailing 31-29 with about two minutes left, he managed to return the ball from the Racers’ 10-yard line to the 35, providing valuable breathing room for the offense to start its game-winning drive in a 32-31 win.
He still remembers the 2019 kickoff return as if it had just happened.
“I was thinking in my head that I didn’t care if I had to go straight, north, south, east or west, I was going to find a way to the end zone, and that’s what happened,” he said of the 83-yard return that started with a SEMO squib kick. “When I first picked up the ball, I ran about 10 yards forward, then I went backwards and forwards again. Then, I went to the left side and cut down the middle and all I saw was the kicker.
“There was no way I was going to let the kicker tackle me, so I knew it was over then. I was excited, but I was more tired than excited.”
Still, he managed to do his now-famous front flip into the end zone as the Racers claimed a 38-33 win.
“It was a memorable moment, I had to do something,” he recalled, adding that he did not know about the moment reaching “SportsCenter” until well after the rest of the sporting public had become aware of it.
“We’re in Murray, Kentucky at a little FCS school that nobody knows about. Then, I start getting calls and texts from everyone across the world, really, saying they just saw it on ESPN. It just went crazy.
“Nothing really compares to that. Not many people can say they won a game like that and it becomes ESPN’s No, 1 play.”
However, if it were up to Honeycutt, he said he would gladly take a win this week against the Redhawks that did not include that kind of drama.
“Exactly, and hopefully we can do that,” he said.
