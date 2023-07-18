MURRAY —Murray State Basketball has announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2023 when the annual celebration of Racer Basketball is held July 28-29.
Racer Basketball is proud to honor the Coach Scott Edgar era which saw the Racers win three Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships and make two NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons from 1991-95. Edgar’s teams played an up-tempo style and won 79 games and produced some of the legends in MSU hoops. Edgar coached four MSU Hall of Famers including Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Frank Allen, and Vincent Rainey. All four at members of the Murray State Hall of Fame, while Jones and Brown have their numbers retired.
This will also be a special occasion as former Racer star Jonathan Stark will be inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame during the dinner. Stark is a 2023 inductee but will not be able to attend the ceremony for that class in November.
Also scheduled to appear is Jones, who became Murray State’s third former player to win an NBA world title this past season as a member of the Denver coaching staff.
A dinner and program will be held at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky on Friday, July 28. A golf scramble and pick up basketball games will be held on Saturday, July 29. Fans are invited to attend the dinner, play in the golf scramble and attend the pickup games.
2013 marked the first Racer Hoopalooza when Coach Steve Prohm brought the idea to life. The event created an immediate connection between players and coaches across all eras of the program and with the loyal Racer fanbase. The reunion and fan experience celebrate what is now 98 years of hoops history at Murray State.
“Racer Hoopalooza is very important to the culture of Murray State Basketball and that’s a trademark of a great program” said Prohm. “Every time we get together, I love seeing all of the alumni rekindle old relationships and friendships. This is my favorite weekend of the year! I am thrilled to bring Coach Scott Edgar back to campus and all of his players. Scott stays in touch with the Racers and is a huge supporter. We’re excited to honor his era of Racer Basketball.”
The event is open to all fans. Call the CFSB Center ticket hotline at (270) 809-3000 or online. The cost is $75 per person for the Friday night banquet at the CFSB Center that begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $80 for an individual player for the four-man golf scramble and $320 for a team. The golf scramble will be held at Murray Country Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. After golf, former Racers gather at the arena for some pickup basketball and a time when past stories of Racer glory will be relived.
All former Murray State players, coaches and managers should contact Coach Jack Seltsam to confirm that they are attending at jseltsam1@murraystate.edu, or by calling (937) 239-8006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.