 MURRAY — Murray State women’s track and field team is set to open its indoor season at the Maston Multi Invitational and John Coughlan Invite today. This will mark the start of the Racers’ inaugural Missouri Valley Conference campaign.

 Racer pentathletes Meghan Fletcher, Jenna Pauly, Emily Wagner and Andrea Segovia will compete at the Mastodon Multi Invitational, hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne at the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Pentathlon will start with the 60m hurdles at 3 p.m.