MURRAY — Murray State women’s track and field team is set to open its indoor season at the Maston Multi Invitational and John Coughlan Invite today. This will mark the start of the Racers’ inaugural Missouri Valley Conference campaign.
Racer pentathletes Meghan Fletcher, Jenna Pauly, Emily Wagner and Andrea Segovia will compete at the Mastodon Multi Invitational, hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne at the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Pentathlon will start with the 60m hurdles at 3 p.m.
The rest of the team will compete at the John Coughlan Invite, hosted by fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Illinois State at the Horton Field House. The Racers will compete in the 60m, 60m hurdles, 400m, 600m, 1000m, 200m and 4x400m relays in Normal, Illinois.
Murray State swept the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor and Outdoor championship titles. The Racers placed first in the 2022 OVC Indoor championships with 139 points and won the outdoor leg with 199 points.
·Rachel Hagans - Long Jump
·4x100 relay – Hannah Malone, Teliyah James, Jakayla McSwain, Rachel Hagans.
