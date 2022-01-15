NASHVILLE — Following Thursday night’s easy win over dangerous Tennessee State at the CFSB Center, there was one Murray State men’s basketball player who was less than thrilled with his performance.
Point guard Justice Hill played well in many areas, but had not been very successful with shooting the ball. So, the sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas decided to come back to the floor for a personal shoot-around, after everyone except the maintenance crew at the CFSB Center had gone home.
That work was worth the effort, because Hill came back on Saturday to deliver a career effort at a very big time. His 36 points, on a mind-boggling 8-of-11 performance from 3-point range helped the Racers make history Saturday as they defeated Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont, 82-60, at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, giving the men’s program its first victory in that venue.
“I had a bad night Thursday (0-of-5 from 3-point range) so I wanted to come out and see some shots go in a little bit, get a little tuneup, but I knew I’d be alright,” said Hill, who paced the Racers (14-2. 4-0 OVC) with 25 points in a first half that saw them take a 48-35 lead into halftime against a Belmont team (13-4, 3-1 OVC) ranked sixth in the College Insicer.com Mid-Major poll, while the Racers were ninth.
And against a team renowned for having the bounces go their way in this series (Belmont was 11-5 against Murray State in OVC play before Saturday), Hill seemed to have fortune smile on him a bit. One of his bombs bounced three times before going through the net. Another found nothing but the net from about 35 feet.
Then, there was the one he hit with a little less than five minutes left in the first half. It banked off the glass and through the net as the shot clock hit zero.
“Probably after I hit the bank three from the top of the key at the buzzer, I knew I was kind of going to have that kind of night,” Hill said of a first half in which Murray State hit 79% of its 3-point attempts.
However, to beat a team like Belmont, it takes more than offense. Murray State also played plenty of defense against the Bruins on Saturday, limiting them to only 21.7% (5-of-23) from three range and 40.7% overall, after they entered the game averaging more than 50% from the field per game and one of the top two-point shooting teams in the nation.
“This is an elite offensive team and I thought our effort at that end of the court was awesome,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon. “I saw lots of effort on a number of plays and our guys were flying around all over the court.”
Murray State sprinted to an 11-2 lead but the optimism from that start was dashed quickly. Murray State began to be called for fouls at a frightening pace as starting forward KJ Williams had to go to the bench after picking up two fouls in the opening four minutes, then his replacement, Nick McMullen was called for three in only a few minutes.
Enter reserve forward Jordan Skipper-Brown, who steadily has been contributing huge minutes in recent weeks and did again on Saturday. Along with Hill’s bombing, Skipper-Brown probably had the two most memorable plays of the first half, consecutive blocks of shots by Belmont’s 6-11 center, Nick Muszysnki, the team’s leading scorer.
“That was not in the gameplan,” McMahon said of the Racers’ foul troubles. “Skipper-Brown comes in and played huge minutes for us. (Forward) DJ Burns gave us some huge minutes also.”
Belmont had one chance to make one of its patented runs in the second half after the Racers built as much as a 15-point lead in the opening five minutes on two occasions. Wth the Racers leading 59-47, guard Frank Jakubicek had a 3-point attempt to cut the lead to single digits just miss, allowing Williams to immediately take advantage with a layup at the other end. Hill followed that with a driving layup to push lead to 63-47, at that time the largest of the game.
Williams went 1-of-2 at the foul line, then made one of the four steals he had in the second half and took the ball to the other end for a two-handed dunk and a 19-point lead that caused Belmont Head Coach Casey Alexander to call a timeout. However, it did no good as the Racers pushed the lead to as large as 27 points before settling for the final score.
Williams was huge in the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points in that frame. Guard Tevin Brown also gave Hill help from long range with 18 points on 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
For the game, the Racers were 51% from the field (26-of-51) and did cool to 56% from three range after the blazing-hot first half.
Guard Ben Sheppard had 13 points to lead Belmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.