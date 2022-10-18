Marcus at Mania

Murray State basketball legend Marcus Brown was introduced as a new member of the Racer men’s coaching staff during last year’s Racer Mania event.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY — Racer Mania, presented by The Murray Bank, rings in the much anticipated first season of college basketball for the Murray State Racers in the Missouri Valley Conference Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

The CFSB Center doors to the free event open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. For many years, Racer Mania is the signaling event marking the start of the basketball season for the Murray State Racers men’s and women’s teams.