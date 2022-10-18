MURRAY — Racer Mania, presented by The Murray Bank, rings in the much anticipated first season of college basketball for the Murray State Racers in the Missouri Valley Conference Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The CFSB Center doors to the free event open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. For many years, Racer Mania is the signaling event marking the start of the basketball season for the Murray State Racers men’s and women’s teams.
The program is filled with introductions of both teams, 3-point contests, scrimmages and many of the exciting elements fans experience during a scheduled game. Fans also enjoy a dunk contest, receive free schedule posters and autographs from the players.
The 2022-23 season is the 98th in program history as the Racer men get going at home against Brescia (Nov. 2) in an exhibition game and follow with the season opener at Saint Louis (Nov. 7). The Racers’ home opener (Nov. 12) is against Lindsey Wilson as the 2022 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame is recognized including men’s basketball alumni Paul King (1987-91).
The Murray State women begin their 56th season of collegiate basketball when they host (Nov. 1) Bethel (TN) in an exhibition game before playing the season opener at home (Nov. 10) against Christian Brothers. The Racers hit the road for Purdue (Nov. 13) for their first road game.
Murray State men’s season tickets in the lower seating bowl of the CFSB Center are available, but limited, for the 2022-23 season. Racer women’s season tickets are also available and start at just $60. Visit GoRacers.com or call the ticket office at 270-809-3000.
