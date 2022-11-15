MURRAY —  Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of forward John McCrear and guard Lawrent Rice who will be freshmen with the Racers in the 2023-24 season.

 McCrear (6-9) is playing his senior season at Woodford County High School in Lexington, Kentucky, while Rice (6-3) is a senior at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio.