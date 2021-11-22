MURRAY — The Murray State Racers (3-0) travel to Naples, Florida during Thanksgiving week for three games in three days at the Naples Invitational.
The eight-team field plays at the Naples Community School Gymnasium today through Wednesday. The Racers face former Ohio Valley Conference foe East Tennessee State in today’s first game at 4:30 p.m. From 1957-78, the Buccaneers played in the OVC and won a regular season championship in the 1967-68 season.
The two have met twice since and both were Murray State wins, 61-57 at Johnson City in 2009 and 50-39 at Murray in 2010. The Racers lead the all-time series 24-19. The Racers face either Missouri State or Long Beach State in game two.
The Racers are 3-3 all-time against Missouri State and last played in Springfield, Missouri in 2019, a 71-69 win by the Bears. The Racers have never met Long Beach State. Seven of the eight teams in the Naples field have been to the NCAA Tournament in the last decade including the Racers three times (2012, 2018 and 2019).
Murray State is coming off a 77-65 win last week at Illinois State in the Racers’ first road game of the season.
Tevin Brown scored 19 points, while Justice Hill tied his career-high with 17 points. KJ Williams added 13 points and Trae Hannibal added 10 points off the bench as the Racers shot 47 percent from the field on 33-of-70 shots.
Tevin Brown and KJ Williams move up career lists
With 19 points at ISU, Tevin Brown has 1,410 career points at Murray State as he passed recent Racer Greats Jonathan Stark (2016-18) at 1,408 and Jeffery Moss (2012-16) at 1,409. Brown is in 18th place all-time and soon will pass Don Mann (1985-89) at 1,449, Les Taylor (1970-73) at 1,477 and Cuthbert Victor (2000-04) at 1,485. Brown is one of 20 Racers that have reached 1,400 career points. Brown is second place all-time at MSU in made 3-point field goals with 261. He’s trying to chase down Isaiah Canaan’s MSU record of 304 that he made from 2009-13. The Ohio Valley Conference record is also in Brown’s reach. Austin Peay’s Joe Sibbitt made 319 from 1994-98. KJ Williams is up to 1,111 career points for 33rd place all-time at MSU. Williams has 621 career rebounds for 23rd place all-time at MSU. He has a chance to become the ninth MSU player to score 1,000 points and grab 700 rebounds. His 454 career made field goals is 29th all-time at MSU and his field goal percentage of .585 is ninth. Brown’s 457 career field goals is 26th.
Froggy 103.7 FM - Flagship Station for Racer Basketball
In his 31st season, the “Voice of the Racers” and now a Murray State Hall of Famer, Neal Bradley is loved by Racer Nation. Former MSU assistant coach Kenny Roth provides analysis. All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com and over the air on 103.7FM. Nearly all of MSU’s games this season can be watched on one of the ESPN platforms.
