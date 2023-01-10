CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Obviously, Saturday’s first part of Murray State’s initial trek on the Iowa leg of a Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball season did not go as the Racers had hoped.
Host Drake beat the Racers, 82-64, in Des Moines, and it happened in front of a national television audience on ESPNU as well. However, through the disappointment of that experience, there was an actual positive development as the Racers (9-7 overall) had entered the game in a three-way tie for second place in The Valley and still found themselves in the No. 2 spot.
Now, after a very busy weekend that saw a lot of shuffling in the league standings, the Racers are in a six-way tie for second at 4-2, meaning they still are in the thick of the race as they get set to complete their first Valley Iowa venture tonight at Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
“I knew this was going to be a tough, tough swing for us, playing two of the premier teams in this league back-to-back, so we’ve got to try to lick our wounds, we’ve got to watch tape and analyze ourselves,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, who used Drake as an example of how a team survives life in the Valley.
The Bulldogs, preseason favorites to win The Valley, had stumbled to a 2-3 start in league play and, with a loss, would have fallen to four games behind first-place Indiana State, who moved to 6-0 earlier in the day Saturday with a blowout win over Illinois-Chicago in Terre Haute.
“You’ve got to take care of business at home,” he said of Drake, now 3-3 in league play and a game out of second place. He then turned his attention to tonight as the Racers will be facing a Panthers team (8-8 overall) that is also in the second-place log jam, along with Southern Illinois, Belmont, Bradley and Missouri State, all at 4-2.
UNI has won five of its last six games, including Saturday’s impressive 69-57 win over an SIU team that beat the Racers, 63-57, earlier this season in Murray.
UNI also features one of the league’s most dynamic players in guard Bowen Born, who leads the league with 19.8 ppg and is hitting 43.1% of his 3-point attempts.
“He can play,” said Prohm, who came to know the Iowa basketball landscape well in his six years as head coach at Iowa State. “I know his dad (Mike) well. His dad played at Iowa State and is now a scout in the NBA. He comes from a good family, is a good player and we’ll have to do a good job on him.”
UNI enters hitting 33.5% of its long-range attempts and this was an area where the Racers were hit hard on Saturday. Drake hit 11 bombs, while the Racers only hit five, a separation of 18 points, which was the final margin of victory for the Bulldogs. Drake also owned a 16-2 edge in second-chance points, thanks to beating Murray State, 11-2, on the offensive glass; nine of those second-chance points were on 3-pointers.
“I told the guys that you can analyze offense all you want, but we got beat because of the way we defended. You can’t give up 82 points on the road,” Prohm saId. “We’d been, defensively, pretty good. We had been playing pretty hard. Even when we lost to Southern Illinois, I thought we competed and we didn’t do that (at Drake).
“You can’t do that in this league.”
Murray State will try to return to the win column at the McLeod Center tonight in Cedar Falls. Tipoff is set for 7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Murray State assistant coach Kenny Roth having the call on FROGGY 103.7 with the game also available for viewing on ESPN+.
