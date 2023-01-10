Wood pressures Drake

Murray State's JaCobi Wood (24) and Justin Morgan put defensive pressure on Drake's Cionor Enright Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

 DRUE WOLFE / For Murray State Athletics

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Obviously, Saturday’s first part of Murray State’s initial trek on the Iowa leg of a Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball season did not go as the Racers had hoped.

Host Drake beat the Racers, 82-64, in Des Moines, and it happened in front of a national television audience on ESPNU as well. However, through the disappointment of that experience, there was an actual positive development as the Racers (9-7 overall) had entered the game in a three-way tie for second place in The Valley and still found themselves in the No. 2 spot. 