SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At a time they needed to have a big performance to continue building momentum for the men’s basketball postseason, Murray State fell short Tuesday night.
The Racers started the game by having host Missouri State score the first eight points of the game and, while they fought hard to maintain contact with the Bears, never could mount a major threat in an 84-69 loss at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
The loss dropped the Racers to 15-14 overall, while they fell to 10-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Missouri State, was tied with the Racers for fourth place in The Valley before Tuesday, moved to 11-8 in conference play and 15-14 overall as the Bears gained a split of the season series with the Racers.
Missouri State was able to get the win by having a better offensive night than usual, hitting 51.6% from the field, which included 13 makes from 3-point range. This has been a problem the last several games for Murray State.
“On defense, we just have to form that identity of Murray State basketball from the defensive end of the last several years. That’s what we’re accustomed to and we just haven’t formed that,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm. “We have good moments and, to these guys’ credit, they did battle back within five (after the rough start), but then they hit us with another run (that resulted in as much as a 15-point lead before the Bears settled for a 46-34 halftime cushion).
“It’s tough to win on the road and we didn’t play our best game and Missouri State obviously gives us some issues with their physicality.”
That showed in several areas as the Bears, with a reputation as one of the toughest teams in The Valley this season, muscled the Racers on the inside. Missouri State emerged with a whopping 32-13 edge in points in the paint and also had 11 offensive rebounds that helped result in a 16-9 edge in second-chance points, which is a Bears specialty.
Hampering the Racers in the second half was the absence of the one player it had to have in a game like this, physical forward DJ Burns,who was knocked out of the game just before halftime. Prohm said Burns took an elbow to his face that caused heavy swelling below one of his eyes.
“He couldn’t really see from that eye and that was a big loss for us,” Prohm said. “But we came out ready to go.”
Unlike a few games in the past three weeks, the Racers put their feet in the ground and tried to fight and that effort gained ground early in the second half. The Racers were able to cut the lead to only five points in less than two minutes of the second half but that momentum was short lived.
Missouri State responded by pushing the lead back to 18 points with more than 13 minutes left before the Racers steadily managed to cut the lead again to a manageable size at 11 points with less than eight minutes left.
Guard Rob Perry had 20 points to lead Murray State, while guard JaCobi Wood had 16 and both forward Jamari Smith and reserve guard Quincy Anderson had 10. That marked Anderson’s fourth straight game with double digits off the bench.
However, that was not to overcome balanced scoring from the Bears as forward Donovan Clay had 19 points to lead an attack that saw Missouri State have four players score in double figures and one score eight points.
