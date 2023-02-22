Murray State at Missouri State

Missouri State’s James Graham (21) takes the ball to the basket against Murray State defender Quincy Anderson (10) Tuesday night in Springfield, Missouri. 

 Missouri State Athletics photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At a time they needed to have a big performance to continue building momentum for the men’s basketball postseason, Murray State fell short Tuesday night.

The Racers started the game by having host Missouri State score the first eight points of the game and, while they fought hard to maintain contact with the Bears, never could mount a major threat in an 84-69 loss at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

