MURRAY — Murray State men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood tonight and the big thing for the Racers is they are coming back home.
After four straight games away from the friendly confines of the CFSB Center, the Racers will face Campbellsville in a game set to start at 7 p.m. And after so much time away from home, Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon said his team is anxious to play in front of the home folks.
“This is a good week coming up for us, actually,” McMahon said last week as he discussed the week’s itinerary. “We’ve got Campbellsville (tonight), then we have a much-improved Middle Tennessee team coming in here on Saturday night and that looks like a great opportunity for our team to get better.
“But we are really looking forward to playing in front of our fans again.”
And it should be a Murray State team feeling pretty good about itself that fans see, starting tonight. The Racers only lost one game out of their first four away from home in the past 10 days, including an impressive 12-point defeat of a pesky Illinois State team in Normal, Illinois before the Racers won two out of three games in the Naples Invitational event in Naples, Florida that involved several of the top mid-major programs in the country.
The Racers dropped their first game, 66-58, to East Tennessee State before sweeping Long Beach State, 80-43, and James Madison, 74-62, in the final two appearances of that event to emerge with fifth place.
The win over defending Colonial Athletic Conference champion James Madison was particularly impressive as it came after the Racers trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half. The Racers, whose offense struggled mightily in that first frame, came to life in the second half by scoring 49 points.
Murray State’s KJ Williams was named to the Naples Invitational All-Tournament Team after he averaged 20 points per game, including a 29-point performance against Long Beach. Williams also had his first double-double and 18th of his Racer career in the ETSU game, and is a big reason way the Racers are averaging 40 points scored in the paint per game this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.