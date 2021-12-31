MURRAY — Coning into Thursday night’s Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball opener with Murray State, Southeast Missouri was being dubbed the fastest-playing team in the conference.
That is because, after displaying a slow, grinding offensive attack last season, the Redhawks have become much more frenetic. However, on Thursday night at the CFSB Center in Murray, the Redhawks learned that the Racers can play quite fast too.
After staying within striking range for much of the first half, the Redhawks suddenly felt the full power of an offense that has been ranked in the top six nationally this season in scoring. When all was said and done, Murray State had validated that idea, winning by a score of 106-81.
“They play extremely fast. We talk about possessions per game and they lead our league, by a wide margin, so we knew it would be up-tempo,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team’s last game was spent against an Auburn team from the Southeastern Conference that limited the Racers to less than 60 points in a 71-58 loss last week.
“So we wanted to get some defensive stops that would lead to transition opportunities.”
Enter point guard Justice”Juice” Hill, who promptly started Thursday’s game by hitting his first four attempts from 3-point range, on his way to a career-high 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc.
McMahon said those first four threes helped lead to what came later as the Racers were able to get several easy baskets in the final stage of the first half to lead 59-40 at halftime. The Racers would extend the lead to almost 30 points at times in the second half.
“This morning, during our shoot-around, I was starting to feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to get going for sure,’” said Hill, who scored 22 of his points in the first half, which, by itself, was a new career high, “But we have plenty of weapons, the way this team is designed, and the shots can come from anyone at anytime.”
Murray State had four players score in double figures Thursday as forward KJ Williams had 21, guard Tevin Brown tallied 17 and reserve guard Trae Hannibal continued to provide a big spark with 15 points.
Williams struggled against the long arms and height of Auburn, ranked 11th in the nation this week, but also had problems finding his range on 3-pointers in that game, despite being left open many times.
Thursday, he was 2-of-3 from behind the arc on a night the Racers were 11-of-23 as a team. He said seeing his first attempt of the night go through the net was a welcome sight.
“That one brought me a lot of confidence. I’d been struggling for a minute,” said Williams, who said he went back to basics in an attempt to shake his slump. “I shot 200, 300 balls a day to get a feel on the ball for the three. Tonight, that showed up.”
Williams also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Teammate DJ Burns also had 10 boards in the game.
