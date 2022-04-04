MURRAY — The transfer portal continued to churn within the Murray State men’s basketball program over the weekend.
Yet another player placed himself in this, college sports’ newest way of rebuilding, or fleecing, teams from season-to-season. Friday, it was reserve forward Nick McMullen joining the fray, bringing the number of portal customers from the Racer program to eight.
This is all in the wake of former Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon heading to Southeastern Conference representative Louisiana State last month. It has become a common thing for players of one team to follow a coach who moves to another program.
Two Racers have decided to join McMahon at LSU in All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team guard Justice Hill and reserve guard Trae Hannibal.
Still in the portal and not having left Murray State yet are forwards KJ Williams, who had declared for the NBA Draft, DJ Burns and Jackson Sivills. Guards Dionte Bostick and DaQuan Smith have also put their names in the portal.
Following McMahon’s departure, Williams and guard Tevin Brown both declared for the Draft with Brown opting to sign with an agent, ending his collegiate eligibility. Williams, OVC Player of the Year, did not sign with an agent.
Most of the other transfer portal action has occurred after former Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm was named to replace McMann. In addition, one of the Racers’ four recruits, forward Cornelious Williams, opted last week to decommit and committed to LSU.
Meanwhile, McMahon is trying to handle a similar situation to what Prohm is now facing with the Racers. With Williams and Hill coming to the Tigers, McMahon has now filled two of the 11 roster vacancies that formed after he was named to replace the controversial Will Wade, whose alleged activities could lead to serious sanctions from the NCAA and are believed to be the main reason he was fired in Baton Rouge.
