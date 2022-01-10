EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — After seeming to have things completely under control at halftime, Murray State suddenly found itself in a familiar position Saturday afternoon at Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball opponent Southern Illinois University-Edwardsvillle.
Historically, the Cougars have always been tough to handle for the Racers on their home court, and after erasing a 15-point halftime deficit, things were back to normal in the second half. However, there is another part of this series that, except for two times, has also followed a script, and that is that Murray State usually manages to win.
And it happened again, thanks to some timely defense and an improved free-throw effort in the second half as the Racers stayed perfect in league play with a hard-fought 74-69 win at the First Community Arena At The Vadalabene Center.
“I was talking with the guys in the locker room just now and I told them that losers kind of go their separate ways and complain. Winners find a way to come together and find a way to win,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team found that way by taking a most unusual direction. The Racers (12-2, 2-0 in OVC) were a miserable 6-of-29 (20.7 %) from the field in the second half, allowing the pesky Cougars (6-8, 0-1) to not only erase their 42-27 halftime deficit, but take the lead on a couple of occasions in the second half.
“You make only six baskets in a half and find a way to win? We’re thrilled. Winning on the road is tough and I hate that we gave up the lead, but I thought our guys showed great composure.”
Murray State had to find a way to score points and did in the second half from what has been an unlikely source this season — the foul line. Entering January shooting poorly from the charity stripe, the Racers’ first two games of the new year have seen a big change. They were 77% at the stripe in a blowout of Southeast Missouri in their conference opener.
Saturday, though, may have been more impressive. With the game on the line, Murray State was a solid 17-of-21 in the second half, with many of those makes coming off offensive rebounds.
None were bigger than the two forward DJ Burns (10 points and eight rebounds, six offensive) collected with about four minutes left. Up 70-64, Murray State was able to rebound three of its missed shots on one possession, with Burns claiming two of those. He then stepped to the stripe and buried two big free throws to push the lead back to eight points.
This came after forward KJ Williams (15 points and 15 boards, eight offensive) scored a basket on another third that gave the Racers a 65-62 lead.
SIUE entered Saturday as the top offensive rebounding team in the OVC, while Murray State was second, but it was the Racers winning that battle 21-13 and owning a 24-13 edge in second-chance points.
“They’ve got a good offensive rebounding team, but we decided to go out and prove we are as well and had a chip on our shoulders,” Williams said.
SIUE would cut the lead to three at 72-69 on a bomb from Shamar Wright, but that would be as close as the Cougars could get the rest of the game.
SIUE opened the second half on fire as its big weapon, guard Ray’Sean Taylor, held to only five points in the first half, suddenly became hot. Taylor scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in leading the Cougars on a 35-19 run that gave them a 62-61 lead with about seven minutes left.
That was when the Racers went to a 1-1-3 zone defense that seemed to disrupt SIUE’s offense.
Guard Tevin Brown led Murray State with 18 points. Guards Justice Hill and Carter Collins also were in double digits with 12 and 10 points each.
Wright had 13 points to back Taylor for SIUE, while DeeJuan Pruitt had 12.
